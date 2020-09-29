NFL Rumors: Earl Thomas To Texans? Safety Will Work Out For Houston

Earl Thomas currently is a free agent, but the safety could have a new home in the NFL sooner rather than later.

The Texans plan to bring Thomas in for a workout this week, according to Monday’s NFL transaction wire. He will be one of “multiple safeties” Houston plans on working out this week, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Texans are planning to work out multiple safeties later in the week in a group that includes FA Earl Thomas. No deal is in place with Thomas or any other safety. For now, a tryout and visit, and the team will see where it goes in a few days when COVID-19 testing concludes. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2020

But according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Thomas “signing this week is more likely than not.”

Former Ravens’ S Earl Thomas is in Houston now and his “signing this week is more likely than not”, per a source. Before he signs, he has to first pass COVID protocols. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2020

The Texans could use another safety right about now, too.

Houston on Monday placed A.J. Moore on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, but is expected to return before the season ends. Fellow safety Eric Murray, meanwhile, hasn’t had the smoothest go in the first three games, especially in the team’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Thomas could give the Texans’ defense a nice boost. But there are a couple of red flags Houston shouldn’t ignore.

There is, after all, a reason he currently is a free agent. Thomas’ contract was terminated by the Ravens in August after he sparked an on-field confrontation with former teammate Chuck Clark (and reportedly punched him).

He wasn’t much better during his stint with the Seattle Seahawks. Thomas landed himself in hot water after flipping off head coach Pete Carroll while being carted off the field with a broken leg in Week 4 of the 2018 season.

The Texans definitely need some sort of spark after going 0-3 to start the 2020 season. But is Thomas really it?

