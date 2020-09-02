NFL Rumors: Four Teams Reached Out To Saints About Alvin Kamara

It appears the Alvin Kamara drama might prove to be short-lived.

The Saints, according to reports Tuesday, were open to trading Kamara as the sides reached a roadblock in negotiations over a new contract for the star running back. Given the 25-year-old is one of the NFL’s top dual-threat backs, it should come as no surprise he generated immediate interest from multiple teams.

Four teams reached out to New Orleans about the Kamara situation, per a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. But as it turns out, the three-time Pro Bowl selection and the Saints aren’t very far apart in contract talks.

Saints and Alvin Kamara are not far apart in negotiations, per source, as Kamara has not asked for Christian McCaffrey money. Saints were open to trading Kamara for a 1 in light of absence but things calmed down, sides continue talking.



Four teams inquired about Kamara today. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 2, 2020

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport provided another follow up Wednesday afternoon which suggests Kamara won’t be moving on from New Orleans.

#Saints RB Alvin Kamara and coach Sean Payton had a nice talk this morning, clearing the air. Kamara is expected back at practice today and the two sides will keep working at making sure he’s there long-term. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2020

We probably shouldn’t have expected a Kamara trade to begin with. The Saints, one of the leading Super Bowl LV contenders, are very much in win-now mode, especially when you consider the 2020 season could be Drew Brees’ last.

These factors didn’t stop folks on Twitter from running wild with theories about Kamara ending up with the New England Patriots, however.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images