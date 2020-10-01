NFL Rumors: Here’s When Titans-Steelers Week 4 Game Could Be Played

Could we have a primetime football doubleheader Monday?

The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 4 game had to be postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Titans.

It’s unclear exactly when the matchup will be played. But Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Wednesday the NFL could opt to nationally televise the game.

“If the game moves to Monday, it’s expected to start at 5:00 p.m. ET, setting up an unprecedented non-Week One doubleheader, with Steelers-Titans on CBS preceding Falcons-Packers on ESPN,” Florio reported. “If the game moves to Tuesday, it will be played at 6:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m. ET.”

It will be interesting to see what the NFL decides.