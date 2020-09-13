NFL Rumors: How Bucs Have Embraced Alex Guerrero To Please Tom Brady

It wasn’t so long ago that Tom Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero, had nearly free rein inside Gillette Stadium. The “TB12 Method” mastermind worked with multiple New England Patriots players, and even had his own office.
However, Bill Belichick apparently soured on Guerrero, eventually reducing his role and freedom with the franchise. According to some reports, this shift planted the seeds of Brady’s eventual departure in March.
With Brady now playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Guerrero reportedly has returned to prominence.
CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora on Sunday published a story on how the Bucs have embraced Guerrero to please Tom Brady, whom a source told La Canfora Tampa Bay has “rolled out the red carpet for.”
From his report:
Sources said that Brady’s trainer and co-architect in the TB12 lifestyle brand, Alex Guerrero, is a fixture with the quarterback in Tampa, has an office within the team’s facility and is working not only with Brady and Rob Gronkowski, his former teammate in New England, but a host of other players as well on a daily basis. The import of his relationship with Brady cannot be overstated, and Brady is thrilled to be back in his old routine and have access to Guerrero whenever he needs him through the workday at the facility.
“He has been fully integrated into the Bucs facility,” said one source with knowledge of the situation. “He’s working with several other players who have been very receptive to what he and Tom are doing.”
Whether Guerrero’s training methods are viable is up for debate, as is whether Belichick should have done more to placate Brady, the greatest player in Patriots history.
What is clear, however, is that Bruce Arians and the Bucs are willing to do whatever it takes to ensure Brady is a happy camper. If that means granting a controversial, arguably unethical trainer access to the full roster, so be it.
Brady will make his Bucs debut at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
