NFL Rumors: How Bucs Have Embraced Alex Guerrero To Please Tom Brady

Sources said that Brady’s trainer and co-architect in the TB12 lifestyle brand, Alex Guerrero, is a fixture with the quarterback in Tampa, has an office within the team’s facility and is working not only with Brady and Rob Gronkowski, his former teammate in New England, but a host of other players as well on a daily basis. The import of his relationship with Brady cannot be overstated, and Brady is thrilled to be back in his old routine and have access to Guerrero whenever he needs him through the workday at the facility.

“He has been fully integrated into the Bucs facility,” said one source with knowledge of the situation. “He’s working with several other players who have been very receptive to what he and Tom are doing.”

Whether Guerrero’s training methods are viable is up for debate, as is whether Belichick should have done more to placate Brady, the greatest player in Patriots history.

What is clear, however, is that Bruce Arians and the Bucs are willing to do whatever it takes to ensure Brady is a happy camper. If that means granting a controversial, arguably unethical trainer access to the full roster, so be it.

Brady will make his Bucs debut at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

