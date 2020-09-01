NFL Rumors: Josh Gordon’s Patriots Super Bowl Ring Just Sold For This Much

Josh Gordon didn’t play in Super Bowl LIII, but the New England Patriots still rewarded him with a ring for his contributions during the 2018 NFL season.

It appears the wide receiver has parted ways with the championship jewelry, however, as the ring just sold for $138,000 at a sports auction, according to SportsCollectorsDaily.com.

Gordon appeared in 11 games with the Patriots during the 2018 campaign after coming over in a trade from the Cleveland Browns. He caught 40 passes for 720 yards with three touchdowns before stepping away in December 2018 to focus on his mental health.

The NFL subsequently suspended Gordon indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the league’s drug policy, and he missed New England’s entire playoff run — including its Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams — as a result.

Gordon returned in 2019 and played in six games with the Patriots before being placed on waivers, at which point the Seattle Seahawks claimed the troubled wideout. The NFL suspended Gordon indefinitely again in December 2019 for violating the league’s policies on performance-enhancing drugs and substance abuse.

The 29-year-old currently is a free agent.

