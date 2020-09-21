NFL Rumors: League Won’t Suspend Quandre Diggs For Hit On N’Keal Harry

The NFL on Monday made the right call regarding Quandre Diggs’ hit on N’Keal Harry.
The Seahawks safety was ejected Sunday night after delivering a head-to-head hit on the Patriots receiver toward the end of the first quarter. It was a play that set the tone for what wound up being a “Sunday Night Football” classic between Seattle and New England.
The NFL on Monday reportedly elected not to suspend Diggs for the hit, though a fine remains possible.
From NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero:
Again, that’s the right call.
Did the play look bad? Yes. Is Harry fortunate to have not suffered a head injury on the play? Also yes. Was the hit an example of the kind of play the NFL wants to remove from the game? Sure.
But there is a difference between a play that ends badly and a play that a player wanted to end badly. The game moves incredibly fast, and Diggs virtually had zero time to react in a manner that could have prevented a head-to-head collision. The outcome looked ugly, but the intent was innocuous — it was a football play.
