NFL Rumors: Leonard Fournette Planning To Sign With Buccaneers

If there was one weak spot in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense prior to Wednesday evening, there isn’t any longer.

The Buccaneers reportedly plan to sign free-agent running back Leonard Fournette, according to multiple reports. Fournette all but confirmed the agreement on Twitter after the news broke.

Fournette will join an offense that is headlined by ex-New England Patriot quarterback Tom Brady, receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, along with tight ends Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

The Buccaneers are giving Fournette a one-year deal worth a value of $3.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Bucs are giving RB Leonard Fournette a 1-year deal worth a max value of $3.5M, source said. He gets a $2M base salary and incentives are based on rush yards & play-time. Plus, with no off-sets from his #Jaguars deal, Fournette can double dip if he wins his grievance & add $4.2M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2020

The Patriots were among teams who reportedly showed interest in Fournette earlier in the day Wednesday. The 2017 fourth overall pick was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week, prior to clearing waivers Tuesday.

Fournette is coming off a career year in 2019 after rushing for 1,152 yards on 265 carries with three rushing touchdowns. He has recorded 1,000 yard seasons in two of his three campaigns and now will likely elevate to the top of the depth chart, which featured Ronald Jones II and LeSean McCoy.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images