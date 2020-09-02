NFL Rumors: Patriots Cut Mohamed Sanu, Create $6.5M In Salary Cap Space

The ill-fated Mohamed Sanu experiment came to an end Wednesday.

The New England Patriots plan to release Sanu ahead of Saturday’s 53-man roster cutdown deadline, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots traded a second-round draft pick for the veteran wide receiver at last year’s trade deadline. Viewed as a good fit at the time, Sanu suffered an ankle injury during his third game with New England and was ineffective for the rest of the season, tallying just 15 catches on 33 targets for 114 yards and zero touchdowns over his final seven games, including playoffs.

Sanu underwent ankle surgery this offseason and was removed from the physically unable to perform list before the Patriots’ first training camp practice, but he failed to stand out this summer despite lackluster competition at his position.

Sanu’s release increases the odds of Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, Jakobi Meyers, Devin Ross and/or undrafted rookie Jeff Thomas cracking the Patriots’ 53-man roster. New England is likely to carry either three or four wideouts beyond roster locks Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry.

Cutting Sanu will save the Patriots $6.5 million against the salary cap.

