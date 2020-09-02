NFL Rumors: Patriots Interested In Leonard Fournette In Free Agency

Leonard Fournette officially became a free agent Tuesday. Could the New England Patriots scoop him up?

New England has “expressed interest” in the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back, according to a report Wednesday from Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

The Patriots have expressed interest in Leonard Fournette, per source. We'll see if it leads to anything. The fourth overall pick from 2017 has been a free agent for about 24 hours. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 2, 2020

CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar reported earlier Wednesday that the Patriots had reached out to Fournette’s camp, describing the advance as “more gauging his market than a serious push at this time.”

The #Patriots will always look for a deal if there's one to be had. If Fournette's market doesn't get too pricey, which it might because a lot of teams are showing interest, then it's probably a no for New England. Still, always a good thing to check in on the price tag. https://t.co/c5ZgnMmZEy — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 2, 2020

The Jaguars waived Fournette on Monday after attempts to trade the 2017 fourth overall pick were unsuccessful. The 25-year-old went unclaimed, making him free to sign with any team.

Fournette rushed for a career-high 1,152 yards in 15 games last season while averaging a career-best 4.3 yards per carry.

The Patriots are well-stocked at running back with Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris and undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor on their 80-man roster. They’re likely to release at least one of those players ahead of Saturday’s 53-man roster cutdown deadline.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Images