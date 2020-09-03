NFL Rumors: Patriots RB Damien Harris Dealing With Hand Injury

Damien Harris has missed the last two practices, and it appears we now know the reason.

The New England Patriots second-year running back is dealing with a hand injury, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Thursday morning. The injury, according to Reiss, could threaten Harris’ availability for the start of the season.

Many are expecting the running back to be a big contributor to the offense this season after being mostly healthy scratched last year. He was a productive player at Alabama and figures to be right in the mix with James White, Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel as New England’s top backfield options.

The Patriots season opens Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

