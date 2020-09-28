NFL Rumors: Patriots Re-Signing Familiar Cornerback To Practice Squad

Michael Jackson is rejoining the New England Patriots.

Jackson, a cornerback New England traded for at the outset of training camp, is re-signing to the Patriots’ practice squad, according to a report Monday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Jackson missed time with an injury — reportedly to his hamstring — during camp but showed potential on the practice field. He remained in the Foxboro, Mass., area after being released, per Rapoport’s report.

The #Patriots are re-signing CB Michael Jackson Sr to their practice squad, source said. He stuck around town to rehab a hamstring injury and now the former #Cowboys 5th rounder is healthy. … Imagine I tweeted a funny reference to a Michael Jackson song here. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Jackson in the fifth round in 2019. The Miami product split his rookie season between Dallas and the Detroit Lions, who signed him off the Cowboys practice squad last October. The Patriots acquired him in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick Aug. 9, then released him Sept. 3 ahead of final roster cuts.

Jackson has appeared in one NFL game, logging two special teams snaps. He rejoins a deep Patriots cornerback group that features Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant and practice squadder D’Angelo Ross.

The Patriots, who defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 36-20 on Sunday, entered the week with one vacant practice squad spot after promoting center James Ferentz to the 53-man roster. They’ll look to improve to 3-1 on the season when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via New England Patriots