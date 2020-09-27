NFL Rumors: Raiders’ Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller ‘Good To Go’ Vs. Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly will have their two most important offensive weapons when they take the field at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The Raiders had both running back Josh Jacobs (hip) and tight end Darren Waller (knee) listed as questionable, but both are “good to go” against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Raiders listed RB Josh Jacobs (hip) and TE Darren Waller (knee) as questionable, but sources say both players should be good to go against the #Patriots. Both players just practiced on Friday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2020

Both Jacobs and Waller present their own challenges heading into Sunday’s contest, but according to Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, the Patriots “got something” planned to stop Waller.

Patriots and Raiders will kick off at 1 p.m. ET, and there’s plenty to watch for between the two teams.

