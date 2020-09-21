NFL Rumors: Robert Kraft Likely Cleared Of Charges In Florida Case

Robert Kraft could be off the hook.

Prosecutors on Monday announced they would not appeal a Florida court’s decision to throw out video allegedly showing the New England Patriots owner engaging in illegal sexual activity at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in 2019. They determined challenging last month’s Florida 4th District Court of Appeal decision could have negative repercussions should they lose the case.

According to the 4th District ruling, Jupiter police violated Kraft’s rights when they secretly installed video cameras inside massage rooms at the spa in early 2019. and banned their use at trial.

“To permit otherwise would yield unbridled discretion to agents of law enforcement and the government, the antithesis of the constitutional liberty of people to be secure against unreasonable searches and seizures,” the court ruled, via NBC’s Terry Spencer.

“Only by ordering the State to destroy the Videos and to comply with interim measures securing them can the Court guard against the palpable risk of further leak or misuse and correspondingly vindicate the constitutional principles and rights that are at stake in this case,” Kraft’s attorney, Frank Shepherd, wrote in response.

Kraft has owned the Patriots since 1994.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images