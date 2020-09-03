NFL Rumors: Texans Working To Sign Deshaun Watson To Contract Extension

It looks like Deshaun Watson soon will be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, but his new contract won’t quite be on the same level as fellow 2017 draftee Patrick Mahomes.

The Houston Texans reportedly are working on a contract extension with e 24-year-old signal-caller after the team picked up his fifth-year option earlier this offseason.

The deal most likely will be along the lines of what Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson or Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers as opposed to Mahomes, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Mahomes, as you may recall, signed a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million from the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this offseason.

Wilson has an averaged salary of $35 million after a four-year, $140 million deal, while Rodgers previously signed four-year deal worth $134 million.

The #Texans are working hard with QB Deshaun Watson on a new extension, sources say, and my understanding is it’s likely to be more in line with Russell Wilson’s or Aaron Rodgers’ deal as opposed to that of #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2020

The Texans quarterback is a two-time Pro Bowler and has appeared in 38 games (37 starts) in three seasons. Watson has amassed 9,716 career passing yards with 1,233 yards on the ground and 71 total touchdowns.

