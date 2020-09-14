NFL Week 2 Odds: Betting Lines, Spreads For All 16 Games

It’s time to overreact.

With Week 1 just about in the books, we finally have an idea what the NFL might look like in 2020. Chances are, we’ll make far too much out of what we saw in the opening week and let it cloud judgment in Week 2.

The week’s best matchup might be a “Sunday Night Football” tilt between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. Both teams won their openers, and their last handful of meetings — including an iconic Super Bowl — have been nail-biters. Early odds peg Seattle as a slight four-point favorite in their first home game at an empty CenturyLink Field, a stadium typically known as one of the loudest in the NFL.

Points might be at a premium with two of the NFL’s best secondary units on the field, as the total currently is set at just 44 despite two MVP-caliber quarterbacks in Cam Newton and Russell Wilson.

Here are the rest of the lines and totals for Week 2.