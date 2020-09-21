NFL Week 3 Odds: Betting Lines, Spreads For All 16 Games

The first two weeks of the 2020 NFL season provided heaps of excitement.

Week 3 of the campaign is poised to continue that trend.

There are a handful of fascinating matchups on deck for this week, arguably none more so than the Baltimore Ravens hosting the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs next Monday night. Oddsmakers currently have Lamar Jackson and Co. as 3-point betting favorites in a matchup of 2-0 teams.

The next installment of “Sunday Night Football” has the makings of a classic as well. The Green Bay Packers, one of the league’s more impressive teams through two weeks of the season, will enter Mercedes-Benz Superdome as 3.5-point underdogs for their tilt with the high-powered New Orleans Saints.

Here are the rest of the spreads and totals for Week 3: