NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Cardinals, Bills On Rise; Eagles Trending Downward

Another week, another exciting slate of NFL action.

Week 2 of the 2020 season did not lack drama, as there were a number of thrilling finishes. Unfortunately for the football world as a whole, the fireworks were matched with a slew of significant injuries.

With the Week 2 dust now settled, here’s how we’re ranking all 32 teams heading into Week 3.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0, last week: 1)

The Chiefs seem to always have a tough time with the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers. But Kansas City managed to pull out a road win on a day when Patrick Mahomes looked human.

2. Baltimore Ravens (2-0, 4)

After downing the Cleveland Browns in their season opener, the Ravens picked up a 17-point win over the Texans in Houston. Monday night’s matchup in Baltimore against the Chiefs will decide who owns the No. 1 spot on our rankings next week.

3. Seattle Seahawks (2-0, 4)

The Seahawks weathered and overcame an unexpected storm from the new-look New England Patriots in primetime. Russell Wilson is making his case to be the early season NFL MVP favorite.

4. Green Bay Packers (2-0, 5)

Earning a three-touchdown win over a division rival on a day when Davante Adams was limited to 36 receiving yards is a good sign for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers is playing at the top of his game.

5. New Orleans Saints (1-1, 3)

The Saints sorely missed Michael Thomas in their surprising “Monday Night Football” loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. It also appeared as though Father Time is really starting to catch up to Drew Brees.

6. San Francisco 49ers (1-1, 6)

This could prove to be the highest the 49ers sit in our rankings this season. George Kittle and Raheem Mostert are dealing with nagging injuries, Jimmy Garoppolo will be sidelined for several weeks and arguably San Francisco’s best player, Nick Bosa, is out for the remainder of the season due to an ACL tear. Kyle Shanahan’s bunch will need to dig deep to stay afloat in the loaded NFC West.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0, 7)

Ben Roethlisberger has looked like the Big Ben of old through two weeks. That said, the Steelers probably shouldn’t have had as much trouble as they did against the Jeff Driskel-led Denver Broncos.

8. Buffalo Bills (2-0, 10)

It sure looks like Josh Allen is in the process of making “the jump.” We might have to take the Bills’ first two victories with a grain of salt, however, as they came against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, respectively.

9. Tennessee Titans (2-0, 11)

The Titans labored to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in Week 2, but Ryan Tannehill threw for four touchdowns. That’s a promising sign for a team that (understandably) tends to lean on power back Derrick Henry.

10. Arizona Cardinals (2-0, 12)

The DeAndre Hopkins-Kyler Murray connection already is flourishing in the desert. Through two games, the duo has connected 25 times for 219 yards with a touchdown. The Cardinals sure look to be the real deal.

11. Dallas Cowboys (1-1, 8)

The Cowboys, a popular Super Bowl LV pick before the season, were an inexplicable gaffe away from starting the campaign 0-2. A trip to Seattle on Sunday will be telling for America’s Team.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1, 9)

The Buccaneers started their Week 2 win off hot but allowed the lowly Carolina Panthers to hang around. Perhaps Tampa Bay will hit its stride once Tom Brady’s supporting cast is fully healthy.

13. New England Patriots (1-1, 15)

Bill Belichick likely would scoff at the idea of a moral victory, but it’s tough not to view the Patriots’ Week 2 performance as exactly that. Cam Newton and Co. were one yard away from beating one of the best teams in football in its own building.

14. Los Angeles Rams (2-0, 18)

The Rams haven’t let their slew of offseason departures affect them just yet. An 18-point point win in Philadelphia is impressive, but we soon might learn the Eagles just aren’t very good.

15. Atlanta Falcons (0-2, 13)

The Falcons’ penchant for finding bizarre ways to lose games almost is becoming impressive. Should Atlanta fall to the Chicago Bears at home Sunday, one has to imagine head coach Dan Quinn could be on the hot seat.

16. Indianapolis Colts (1-1, 19)

The Colts answered the bell after their surprising season-opening loss to the Jaguars. Kirk Cousins had a brutal outing against Indy’s defense, and Philip Rivers looked more comfortable running the offense.

17. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1, 20)

Similar to the Patriots, the Chargers don’t have to hunt down silver linings from their Week 2 loss. LA took the reigning Super Bowl champions to overtime in Justin Herbert’s first NFL start.

18. Las Vegas Raiders (2-0, 23)

The Raiders’ offense looked sharp in their primetime win over the Saints. A trip to New England this Sunday will help prove if Las Vegas is the real deal this season.

19. Philadelphia Eagles (0-2, 14)

The Week 1 loss to Washington might not have been a blip on the radar. The Eagles looked awful at home against the Rams, and Carson Wentz’s lousy play is nearing the point of legitimate concern.

20. Denver Broncos (0-2, 16)

A team that entered the season as a popular playoff darkhorse pick now could be bound for another mediocre campaign. The Broncos, much like the 49ers, have been ravaged by injuries to impact players.

21. Cleveland Browns (1-1, 22)

A loss at home to the Cincinnati Bengals likely would have spelled disaster for the Browns. Joe Burrow and Co. threw one heck of a punch at their AFC North foe, but the Browns toughed out their first win of the season.

22. Minnesota Vikings (0-2, 17)

Cousins looked lost against the Colts in Week 2. He’ll be hard-pressed to rebound in Week 3 against a Titans defense that has the horses to get after the quarterback early and often.

23. Houston Texans (0-2, 21)

The schedule gods didn’t do the Texans any favors this season. Following matchups with the Chiefs and Ravens to start the campaign, Houston will travel Pittsburgh in Week 3. Ouch.

24. Chicago Bears (2-0, 24)

The Bears are 2-0, but both of their wins came down to the wire against teams that aren’t very good.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2, 26)

Cincinnati must be extremely encouraged by what it’s seen from Burrow through two games. The Bengals might not win many games this season, but it looks like they’re going to be competitive in 2020.

26. Detroit Lions (0-2, 25)

The Lions set an NFL record Sunday when they became the first team in league history to lose four consecutive games in which they held a double-digit lead. That certainly doesn’t inspire optimism for Matt Patricia’s future in Detroit.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1, 28)

The Jaguars aren’t going to be an easy out this season. Gardner Minshew and Co. will be playing with a chip on their shoulder in 2020 and could exceed expectations.

28. Washington Football Team (1-1, 27)

After a great comeback win over the Eagles, Washington came back down to Earth against Arizona. WFT probably will be able to hang around in a weak NFC East, however.

29. Carolina Panthers (0-2, 30)

Don’t count on the Panthers making a jump up this list any time soon. Carolina will be without all-world RB Christian McCaffrey for a few weeks.

30. New York Giants (0-2, 29)

The Giants will play the rest of their season without Saquon Barkley, who tore his ACL in Week 2. A tough break for a team with a nice core of young talent.

31. Miami Dolphins (0-2, 31)

The Dolphins looked better in Week 2, but there’s still little to get excited about in Miami. That is, unless, the Fins call Tua Tagovailoa’s number at some point this season.

32. New York Jets (0-2, 32)

It’s going to be tough to find new ways each week to express how bad the Jets are.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images