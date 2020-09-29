NHL Odds: Bruins Among Leading Contenders To Win Stanley Cup Final In 2021

The Boston Bruins should be in the hunt for glory next season.
The Bruins are among the leading contenders to win the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, according to NHL futures oddsmakers released early Tuesday morning. FanDuel Sportsbook set Boston’s Stanley Cup lines at +1100 and Bovada set them at +1200, according to OddsShark. Just three teams — the Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights — have better odds to win the Cup next season.
Oddsmakers released these 2021 Stanley Cup Final lines shortly after the Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to clinch the NHL championship for the 2019-20 season.
After racking up 100 points prior to the pause and subsequent cancellation of the regular season, the Bruins won the President’s Trophy in 2020. However, they entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell to the Lightning in the second round.
Boston will have high hopes for success in the 2020-21 season, and those aspirations aren’t far-fetched, judging by oddsmakers’ initial Stanley Cup Final lines.