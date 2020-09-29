NHL Odds: Bruins Among Leading Contenders To Win Stanley Cup Final In 2021

The Boston Bruins should be in the hunt for glory next season.

The Bruins are among the leading contenders to win the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, according to NHL futures oddsmakers released early Tuesday morning. FanDuel Sportsbook set Boston’s Stanley Cup lines at +1100 and Bovada set them at +1200, according to OddsShark. Just three teams — the Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights — have better odds to win the Cup next season.

Odds to win the 2021 Stanley Cup (Bovada):



COL +650

TBL/VGK +700

BOS +1200

TOR +1500

PHI/WAS +1600

PIT +1800

DAL/STL/VAN/EDM/NYR +2000

CAR/NYI +2500

CGY/NSH +3000

WPG +3500

ARI +4000

CBJ/FLA/MIN/NJD +5000

MTL/SJS +6000

ANA/BUF/CHI/LAK +8000

OTT+10000

DET +20000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) September 29, 2020

Oddsmakers released these 2021 Stanley Cup Final lines shortly after the Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to clinch the NHL championship for the 2019-20 season.

After racking up 100 points prior to the pause and subsequent cancellation of the regular season, the Bruins won the President’s Trophy in 2020. However, they entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell to the Lightning in the second round.

Boston will have high hopes for success in the 2020-21 season, and those aspirations aren’t far-fetched, judging by oddsmakers’ initial Stanley Cup Final lines.

