NHL Rumors: Coyotes’ Asking Price In Oliver Ekman-Larsson Trade Talks Revealed

Nobody thought it would be cheap to acquire Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

But the cost might be steeper than many imagined.

The Arizona Coyotes are desperate for cap space, and offloading their captain’s deal, which carries an $8.25 million annual cap hit for the next seven years, is one of the ideas reportedly being kicked around.

Ekman-Larsson has taken a step back the past few years, but that’s not stopping the ‘Yotes from asking for quite the haul, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

What’s the farm? Ariz will want a 1st and likely one of the Oilers young, developing blueliners. Edmonton would also likely need the Coyotes to take another contract back to offset the OEL cap hit. As we reported yesterday, there have been discussions. Unclear if there’s a fit. https://t.co/JNuFv5vesZ — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 30, 2020

Due to the size of the contract and money that would be moved around in a trade involving the 29-year-old, this could end up being a long, drawn-out process. It’s also worth mentioning that Ekman-Larsson has a no-move clause, which potentially could complicate things.

The Boston Bruins are one of the teams said to be interested in Ekman-Larsson, and we assessed the fit earlier Wednesday.

