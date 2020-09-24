NHL Rumors: David Backes Gets Encouraging Update On Ducks’ Plans For Him

David Backes is a past-his-prime player who’s entering the final year of a big contract.

Many teams consider buying out those types of guys, but it doesn’t appear that’ll be the case for Backes with the Anaheim Ducks.

The 36-year-old Backes landed with the Ducks days before the 2020 NHL trade deadline in the deal that sent Ondrej Kase to the Boston Bruins, who signed Backes to a five-year, $30 million deal prior to the 2016 season.

But according to St. Louis Blues rinkside reporter Andy Strickland, who often breaks news regarding Backes, the Ducks plan to hold onto the veteran forward.

The Anaheim Ducks have told David Backes they intend to keep him and expect him to be a regular in the lineup in what could be his final season. Backes is 50 games shy of a 1000 for his career and has been working with a skating coach twice a week in Minny. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) September 23, 2020

While Backes’ play has declined over recent seasons, he remains a true professional and a tremendous locker-room presence, as members of the Bruins will quickly tell you.

And with the Ducks rebuilding, awash with cap space and trying to develop some budding youngsters, Backes could be a great fit for a season.

Backes ultimately played in just 22 games last season, posting one goal with five assists. He played six games with Anaheim before the season paused.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images