Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Rips NBA Refs After Game 2 Loss To Celtics

Nick Nurse might be getting desperate.
The Toronto Raptors head coach strongly criticized the officials Tuesday after his team’s Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2 loss to the Boston Celtics. In particular, Nurse was upset at a non-call on Marcus Smart late in the game as well as the overall treatment of Celtics star Jayson Tatum.
“The only frustrating part about it is this: (Tatum) shoots 14 free throws, which is as much as our whole team shoots,” Nurse said.
” … They took very good care of him tonight.”
Not to be overly technical, but the Raptors shot 16 free throws as a team.
At the end of the day, it’s entirely possible Tatum received the star treatment Tuesday night. However, the young forward was called for a soft technical late in the game in a decision that sure seemed like punishment for consistent complaining toward the officials. So, it’s clear the refs don’t love Tatum that much.
The Celtics hold a 2-0 lead over the Raptors in their second-round NBA Playoffs series. The two teams will meet at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday for Game 3.