Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Rips NBA Refs After Game 2 Loss To Celtics

Did Jayson Tatum get preferential treatment in Game 2?

Nick Nurse might be getting desperate.

The Toronto Raptors head coach strongly criticized the officials Tuesday after his team’s Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2 loss to the Boston Celtics. In particular, Nurse was upset at a non-call on Marcus Smart late in the game as well as the overall treatment of Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

“The only frustrating part about it is this: (Tatum) shoots 14 free throws, which is as much as our whole team shoots,” Nurse said.

” … They took very good care of him tonight.”

Take a look:

Not to be overly technical, but the Raptors shot 16 free throws as a team.

At the end of the day, it’s entirely possible Tatum received the star treatment Tuesday night. However, the young forward was called for a soft technical late in the game in a decision that sure seemed like punishment for consistent complaining toward the officials. So, it’s clear the refs don’t love Tatum that much.

The Celtics hold a 2-0 lead over the Raptors in their second-round NBA Playoffs series. The two teams will meet at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday for Game 3.

More NBA:

Did Kyle Lowry Take Dig At Marcus Smart After Celtics’ Game 2 Win?

Related