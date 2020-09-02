Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Rips NBA Refs After Game 2 Loss To Celtics

Nick Nurse might be getting desperate.

The Toronto Raptors head coach strongly criticized the officials Tuesday after his team’s Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2 loss to the Boston Celtics. In particular, Nurse was upset at a non-call on Marcus Smart late in the game as well as the overall treatment of Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

“The only frustrating part about it is this: (Tatum) shoots 14 free throws, which is as much as our whole team shoots,” Nurse said.

” … They took very good care of him tonight.”

Take a look: