Nick Wright Calls Out Jayson Tatum After Celtics’ Game 1 Loss To Heat

Bam Adebayo’s block on Jayson Tatum at the end of overtime Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals was the culmination of a rough stretch for the Boston Celtics forward.

Tatum missed his final seven shots, including one as time expired in regulation and a desperation 3-point attempt as the clock ran out in OT, paving the way for the Miami Heat to secure a 117-114 win.

The 22-year-old’s shaky conclusion to Game 1 prompted FS1’s Nick Wright to take a victory lap on Twitter.

Because while Tatum is widely considered one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, Wright isn’t quite ready to include the C’s standout among his top 10 players.

And to think just 45 minutes ago y’all were DEMANDING Jayson Tatum be anointed a top 10 player… — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 16, 2020

Jayson Tatum after the 6 min mark of the 4th Q/OT:

Missed 3

Missed 2

Missed 3 (Potential game winner)

Missed 3

Missed 2

Blocked dunk

Missed 3 (Game tying attempt)



That’s 0-7, including an awful shot at the end of regulation & letting Bam create the highlight of the playoffs. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 16, 2020

My take on Tatum has been the same all year: He’s a very good player who one day may be a Top 10 guy. But he’s not that yet, and the thirst to anoint him as one is bizarre & disrespectful to the guys who clearly are. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 16, 2020

To be clear, Wright didn’t totally rip Tatum. The polarizing talking head even acknowledged Tatum might one day be a “Top 10 guy.”

Wright’s problem instead resides with those who want to put Tatum on a pedestal in just his third NBA season rather than let the former No. 3 pick’s development and evolution into a legitimate superstar play out.

LeBron, KD, Giannis, Kawhi, Harden, Steph, AD, Embiid, Jokic, PG13, Luka, Dame, CP3, Klay. That’s 14 guys. Find the FIVE he’s better than. I’m curious. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 16, 2020

Does Wright have a point? Maybe. But it’s worth noting Tatum, whose fantastic performance in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors, still totaled 30 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks Tuesday night.

Tatum simply didn’t come through when it mattered most, and the image of him getting absolutely stuffed at the rim by Adebayo sure isn’t a good look, either.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images