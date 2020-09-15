Nick Wright Gushes Over Cam Newton, Now Is ‘Rooting’ For The Patriots

What happened to Nick Wright?

The “First Things First” talking head in recent years has made a living on ripping the New England Patriots, especially Tom Brady. And while his disdain for Brady continued after Week 1, Wright sang a totally different tune while discussing Cam Newton and the Patriots’ Week 1 victory.

“I’ve got to give a shout-out to Josh McDaniels, because he had his struggles as a head coach, but this is the only team in the entire league last year to run zero zone-read plays,” Wright said Monday. “And they ran 10 of them in Cam’s first game because he is doing what his talent demands.

” … I have to admit, (co-host Kevin Wilds): This was such a tour de force Cam Newton performance — from walking in looking like Dick Tracy, to walking out with the victory and the two touchdown runs — for the first time in my life, for the first time since the (2007) Randy Moss year … I found myself not only not rooting against your Patriots, I didn’t have a bet on them and I find myself pulling for them. … I felt a little gross like I needed a shower, but it was so exciting to see Cam doing Cam things, Wildes, that I was rooting for your squad yesterday.”

We’re living in strange times, indeed.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images