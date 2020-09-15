Nick Wright Gushes Over Cam Newton, Now Is ‘Rooting’ For The Patriots

Wright normally is one of the biggest Patriots haters around

What happened to Nick Wright?

The “First Things First” talking head in recent years has made a living on ripping the New England Patriots, especially Tom Brady. And while his disdain for Brady continued after Week 1, Wright sang a totally different tune while discussing Cam Newton and the Patriots’ Week 1 victory.

“I’ve got to give a shout-out to Josh McDaniels, because he had his struggles as a head coach, but this is the only team in the entire league last year to run zero zone-read plays,” Wright said Monday. “And they ran 10 of them in Cam’s first game because he is doing what his talent demands.

” … I have to admit, (co-host Kevin Wilds): This was such a tour de force Cam Newton performance — from walking in looking like Dick Tracy, to walking out with the victory and the two touchdown runs — for the first time in my life, for the first time since the (2007) Randy Moss year … I found myself not only not rooting against your Patriots, I didn’t have a bet on them and I find myself pulling for them. … I felt a little gross like I needed a shower, but it was so exciting to see Cam doing Cam things, Wildes, that I was rooting for your squad yesterday.”

We’re living in strange times, indeed.

