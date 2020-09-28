Nick Wright Predictably Rips Into Celtics After Game 6 Loss To Heat

You knew this was coming.

Nick Wright has doubted the Celtics and hated on Boston basically since he became a semi-relevant sports talking head. After the Celtics allowed the Miami Heat to end their season Sunday night, Wright took to Twitter and did Nick Wright things.

Check out these tweets from the “First Things First” co-host:

I know Celtics fans are disappointed right now, but you’ve got to look at the bright side: This was a fantastic, overachieving season & at least now you don’t have to suffer through getting swept by LeBron. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 28, 2020

The Celtics still searching for their elusive 2nd championship since the fall of the Berlin Wall. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 28, 2020

There we go, back to where the Celtics are the most comfortable: Discussing the endless bounty of future picks that will undoubtedly get them over the hump.



Thank goodness. https://t.co/B4iukAvx4x — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 28, 2020

That second tweet would be a decent burn if, you know, the Celtics weren’t one of only eleven teams to win an NBA championship since the Berlin Wall fell in November of 1991.

All that being said, the Celtics should be disappointed in how their season ended. They are more talented than the Heat, but too often allowed Miami — and the Toronto Raptors, for that matter — to push them around in crunch time at the end of close playoffs games.

All Boston fans can do is hope the team’s core learns from their experience in this year’s playoffs, takes another step forward next season and makes the Wrights of the world look like fools.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images