Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Make NBA History After Winning Game 7 Vs. Clippers

The Denver Nuggets keep shocking the world.

Most recently, by defeating the mighty Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday in Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

And with yet another comeback after being down 3-1 in a playoff series, the Nuggets and star center Nikola Jokic made NBA history.

Denver had already overcome a 3-1 deficit in their opening round matchup against the Utah Jazz, and with Tuesday’s 104-89 win over superstar Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, they became the first team in league history to overcome that deficit twice in the same postseason.

After winning six games while facing elimination in the NBA bubble, the 2019-20 Nuggets join the 1994 Nuggets as the only other team to do so.