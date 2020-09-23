N’Keal Harry Features Cam Newton In New Instagram; Patriots QB Responds

Cam Newton and N’Keal Harry might be building toward something special.

Harry had a career-best performance in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks, catching eight balls for 72 yards while serving as a primary target down the stretch. The second-year wideout still has issues with getting open and too often goes down on soft contact, but he and Newton nevertheless look like they’ve developed a strong chemistry.

Harry on Tuesday featured Newton in an Instagram post, which the Patriots quarterback responded to.

Here’s the post:

And here’s the reply:

“Doughboy x Boogie — love.”

(For those unaware: “Doughboy” is Newton’s nickname for Harry.)

Newton and Harry will look to continue gaining momentum next Sunday when the Patriots host the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images