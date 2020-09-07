Novak Djokovic Issues Apology For Striking Line Judge With Ball At US Open

The tennis star was defaulted from his US Open match Sunday

Novak Djokovic has apologized for striking a line judge with a ball during the US Open.

The top-seeded tennis star angrily hit a ball in the line judge’s direction Sunday after going down 6-5 in a set against Pablo Carreno Busta during their fourth-round match. The judge was struck in the throat and Djokovic was disqualified as a result.

Djokovic took to Instagram later that evening to apologize for his actions, calling it “unintended” and “wrong.”

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry.

View this post on Instagram

This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry. Cela ova situacija me čini zaista tužnim i praznim. Proverio sam kako se oseća linijski sudija, i prema informacijama koje sam dobio, oseća se dobro, hvala Bogu. Njeno ime ne mogu da otkrijem zbog očuvanja njene privatnosti. Jako mi je žao što sam joj naneo takav stres. Nije bilo namerno. Bilo je pogrešno. Želim da ovo neprijatno iskustvo, diskvalifikaciju sa turnira, pretvorim u važnu životnu lekciju, kako bih nastavio da rastem i razvijam se kao čovek, ali i teniser. Izvinjavam se organizatorima US Opena. Veoma sam zahvalan svom timu i porodici što mi pružaju snažnu podršku, kao i mojim navijačima jer su uvek uz mene. Hvala vam i žao mi je. Bio je ovo težak dan za sve.

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on

The U.S. Tennis Association on Sunday said Djokovic “will lose all ranking points earned at US Open and will be fined the prize money won at the tournament” for his “negligent disregard.”

More Tennis:

Laver Cup Boston Tennis Tournament Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Related