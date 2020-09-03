Nuggets Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online

Two of the top teams in the West will kick off their conference semifinals series Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets will meet for Game 1 of their best-of-seven set inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble. The Clippers needed six games to eliminate the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, while the Nuggets overcame a 3-1 series deficit against the Utah Jazz.

The sides last met in their penultimate games of the seeding round. Los Angeles notched a 124-111 win back on Aug. 12.

Here’s how to watch Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 1 online:

When: Thursday, Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images