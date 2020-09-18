Nuggets Vs. Lakers Live Stream: Watch West Finals Game 1 Online

Can the Denver Nuggets stun the Los Angeles Lakers?

All season long, the Lakers have been considered the favorite to come out of the Western Conference, and many peg the LeBron James-led squad to claim the title.

But the Nuggets have been no slouch this season, and now they’ll meet the Lakers in the Western Conference Final. Game 1 is set for Friday night in the NBA’s bubble at Walt Disney World.

The Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round to advance, while the Lakers knocked off the Houston Rockets.

Here’s how to watch Nuggets-Lakers Game 1.

When: Friday, Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Online: TNT

