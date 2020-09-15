Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Mike Francesa Claims Browns ‘Looking To Trade’ WR

Well, that didn’t take long.

Just one week in, we have our first Odell Beckham Jr. trade rumor of the NFL regular season.

Since earlier this year, and even at times during 2019, there have been murmurs and speculation about the Cleveland Browns considering trading the wide receiver. Obviously, that’s yet to happen.

However, longtime New York sports radio host Mike Francesa dropped this nugget Tuesday afternoon.

I hear Browns, who are clueless, looking to trade Odell — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) September 15, 2020

He also added this.

They are asking a lot. I don't often defend Beckham, but he isn't the problem. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) September 15, 2020

Now, Francesa isn’t regarded as a bona fide insider, but he likely has at least a few connections around the league. So, make what you will of his tweet.

Beckham arrived with the Browns prior to last season from the New York Giants. He made three catches for 22 yards on Sunday as the Browns were pummelled 38-6 by the Baltimore Ravens.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images