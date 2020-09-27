Packers Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch Week 3 NFL ‘SNF’ Game Online

Enjoy it, NFL fans: This might be the last time Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees face each other.

Brees and the Saints are set to host Rodgers and the Packers for what should be a fascinating Week 3 edition of “Sunday Night Football.” Green Bay has looked great in starting the season 2-0, while New Orleans is an underwhelming 1-1.

Which future Hall of Fame quarterback will come out on top? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Packers vs. Saints online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 27, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images

