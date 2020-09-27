Panthers Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

Justin Herbert can make the Carolina Panthers’ season go from bad to worse.

The Los Angeles Chargers’ rookie quarterback is expected to lead his team against the Panthers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in an NFL Week 3 game. He shined last week in his NFL debut, helping the Chargers almost upset the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Panthers are 0-2, and the absence of star running back Christian McCaffrey due to an ankle injury will make their job of beating the 1-1 Chargers more difficult.

Here’s how to watch Panthers-Chargers:

When: Sunday, Sept. 27, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

