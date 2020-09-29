Stanley Cup Twitter Gives Lightning’s Pat Maroon Kudos For Second Straight Title

It hasn’t been long since Pat Maroon last raised the Stanley Cup — almost 1 1/2 years, to be more precise.

But the forward hoisted Lord Stanley for the second straight season Monday night after the Tampa Bay Lightning beat out the Dallas Stars for this year’s title. Maroon also was a member of the 2018-19 Blues team that brought the Cup back to St. Louis for the first time in franchise history.

Nabbing back-to-back Cups is a rare but impressive feat, to say the least. Maroon even got some major kudos from Lord Stanley itself on Twitter.

Check it out:

Long time no see, @patmaroon. — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) September 29, 2020

Awesome stuff.

This is the second Stanley Cup victory in Bolts history.

