Patrick Mahomes Announces He And Brittany Matthews Expecting First Child

Mahomes and Matthews recently announced their engagement

Patrick Mahomes’ 2020 just got even more exciting.

The quarterback helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory in February before proposing to longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, the same day he received his Super Bowl ring.

And just a day after beating the Baltimore Ravens on “Monday Night Football” to propel the Chiefs to a 3-0 record, the 25-year-old made another exciting announcement.

Mahomes and Matthews are expecting their first child. They each posted the announcement on Instagram.

Congrats to the happy couple!

