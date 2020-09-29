Patrick Mahomes Announces He And Brittany Matthews Expecting First Child

Patrick Mahomes’ 2020 just got even more exciting.
The quarterback helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory in February before proposing to longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, the same day he received his Super Bowl ring.
And just a day after beating the Baltimore Ravens on “Monday Night Football” to propel the Chiefs to a 3-0 record, the 25-year-old made another exciting announcement.
Mahomes and Matthews are expecting their first child. They each posted the announcement on Instagram.
Congrats to the happy couple!