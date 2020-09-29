Patrick Mahomes Becomes Fastest QB In NFL History To Reach 10,000 Passing Yards

Have a day, Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs got off to a hot start against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 3, leading Lamar Jackson and Co. 27-10 at the half.

And the reigning Super Bowl MVP made NFL history in the process.

Mahomes finished the first half completing 19 of 27 attempts for 260 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 14 yards on three carries and a rushing touchdown.

But with his work airing the ball out on Monday, Mahomes became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 passing yards during the first quarter of the game.