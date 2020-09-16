Patriots Assistants Steve, Brian Belichick Fondly Remember Grandmother

The Belichick family — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and team assistants Steve and Brian Belichick — were back on the football field Wednesday, one day after the death of their mother and grandmother, Jeannette Belichick.

Jeannette, 98, was the mother to Bill Belichick and grandmother to both Steve and Brian Belichick. The news of her passing from natural causes was made public Tuesday night.

The three Belichick men were back at Gillette Stadium in preparation for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. It was their way of being together, Steve Belichick said.

“Yeah, absolutely. It’s always good to be around family,” the outside linebackers coach told reporters Wednesday. “It’s great to be around (Bill) any day, but specifically with our loss recently.”

And both remembered their grandmother fondly.