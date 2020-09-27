Patriots’ Bill Belichick Wishes Celtics Good Luck Ahead Of Must-Win Game 6

The New England Patriots took care of business in Week 3 of the NFL season.

And coach Bill Belichick is hoping the Boston Celtics can share the same fate Sunday.

Following the Patriots’ 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Belichick closed his postgame press conference with well wishes for the fellow Boston team before the Celtics take on the Miami Heat for Game 6 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals.

“To sign off by saying good luck to Brad (Stevens) and the Celtics tonight,” Belichick said. “We’ll be pulling for them.”

Belichick spoke to the Celtics ahead of the NBA Playoffs, and he and coach Stevens have built a great relationship since Stevens took over the team in 2013.

The Celtics trail the Heat 3-2 in the series, and need a win to keep their season alive.

But with that little Belichick smirk at the end of the press conference, our money is on Boston.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images