Patriots’ Cam Newton Gives Powerful Response Regarding Breonna Taylor Case

Cam Newton tried to find the right words regarding Wednesday’s decision to charge just one officer with “wanton endangerment” in relation to the shooting of Breonna Taylor.

And the New England Patriots quarterback gave a well-worded, thoughtful response while also preaching accountability.

Newton spoke to reporters after Thursday’s practice and was asked about the decision of Taylor’s case.

Here’s his full answer, via NESN.com’s Zack Cox.

I mean, I don’t know. You just have to — I hate to be so bland — you’ve got to side-eye situations as an African-American sometimes, a lot of times here recently (in) this country.

I believe it was (Ravens quarterback) Lamar (Jackson) who said: ‘This is the land of the free, but in many times than just once have I not felt that statement applied to people who looked like me.’ No matter if they’re a citizen or a police officer, no matter if they’re rich, poor or whatever.

Right is right and wrong is wrong. At the end of the day, it’s just about accountability. No matter what your title is, before all at the end of the day, you’re still a human being. From one human to another. No matter how you look, no matter how you act, no matter how you whatever, I teach my children to treat everybody with respect, just like it was taught to me.

Those were the things that were instilled in me. Going out knowing you have a big target on yourself when your hair looks the way my hair looks. When the confidence looks the way my confidence looks. The way I dress. The way I carry myself. That’s in essence a turnoff to so many different people. But at the end of the day, what makes your way right? Or what makes my way right? Or what makes my way wrong or what makes your way wrong? At the end of the day as human beings, we have to do better about each other.

When the Breonna Taylor situation happens and you see the outcry of America, it’s disbelief. You’re speechless. The sacrifices of the Colin Kaepernicks, the Eric Reids so many different players who have been in essences boycotted or blackballed from their specific sport, it makes you kind of question or — go back to what I just said — side-eye the whole situation. It’s like well, what’s really going on here?

I know that’s a lot, what I just said, but at the end of the day, I hope we all find it in our heart to do better. No matter what happens on that specific case — because it’s out of pretty much everybody’s hands, outside of the necessary people — let this be a situation we can all empathize with. If you go to a grocery store or a gas station, let’s just do right by people – us humans alike.

We all have a due diligence on this Earth to do right by mankind. I’m just one of those servants who wants to uphold my end of the bargain.

Powerful.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images