Patriots’ Cam Newton Reveals Nicknames For J.J. Taylor, Josh McDaniels

Cam Newton has been with the Patriots for less than three months, but he already has nicknames for several members of his new team.

You now can add two more to the list.

Speaking with the media following New England’s 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Newton revealed his nicknames for J.J. Taylor and Josh McDaniels. The revelation of the Patriots offensive coordinator’s nickname might have slipped out by accident.

Cam Newton's nickname for J.J. Taylor is "Small Fry." Rex Burkhead calls him "The Torpedo." I'd assume Taylor prefers the second one. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 27, 2020

Cam Newton just let Josh McDaniels nickname slip.



"Mickey D's"



Corrected himself immediately after to "Coach McDaniels" — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) September 27, 2020

It was an underwhelming outing at Gillette Stadium for Newton, who completed 17 of 28 pass attempts for 162 yards with a touchdown and interception. The star quarterback still managed to make the rounds on social media, however.

