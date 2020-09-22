Patriots’ Cam Newton Sends Condolences To James White After Death Of Father

Newton took to Twitter to offer prayers for White

James White has a lot of people supporting him, including his quarterback.

White’s father, Tyrone, tragically died Sunday in a car accident. The New England Patriots running back’s mother, Lisa, is in critical condition.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson offered his condolences to White prior Seattle’s Week 2 game against the Patriots, while teammates and other NFL players did the same.

And Cam Newton took to Twitter on Monday to send a message to White.

