CBS Reveals Broadcast Crew For Patriots’ Week 1 Game Vs. Dolphins

Tom Brady might be gone, but that’s not stopping CBS from sending its A Team to Foxboro, Mass., on Week 1.

The New England Patriots will kick off the 2020 season at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

CBS on Wednesday unveiled its broadcast crews for Weeks 1 and 2, and it was revealed that their top team will call Pats-Fins. Jim Nantz will handle the play-by-play duties, while Tony Romo will be the color commentator. Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter.

CBS is sending Nantz, Romo and Wolfson to Patriots-Dolphins in Week 1 pic.twitter.com/fSAYQvkBey — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 2, 2020

The Patriots’ Week 2 game will be a Sunday night matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Since that game is exclusive to NBC, it will be called by Al Michaels, Chris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya.