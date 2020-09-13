Patriots Fans Will Love Julian Edelman’s Celebratory Instagram After Week 1 Win

Edelman paced the Patriots in receiving yards Sunday

The New England Patriots got off on the right foot in the 2020 NFL season.

The Patriots on Sunday took down the Miami Dolphins 21-11 in a divisional battle at Gillette Stadium. New England’s offense was powered by Cam Newton, who racked up two rushing touchdowns in his Patriots debut.

Following New England’s Week 1 win, Julian Edelman took to Instagram to commend his teammates for their efforts Sunday while also looking forward to the Patriots’ next opponent. The veteran wide receiver’s post features a South Beach theme, including a smiling Bill Belichick in a tube.

Edelman collected five catches for a game-high 57 yards against the Dolphins. His first connection with Newton marked the 600th reception of his NFL career.

The 1-0 Patriots will be in Seattle next Sunday for a primetime matchup with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

