Patriots Fans Will Love Julian Edelman’s Celebratory Instagram After Week 1 Win

The New England Patriots got off on the right foot in the 2020 NFL season.

The Patriots on Sunday took down the Miami Dolphins 21-11 in a divisional battle at Gillette Stadium. New England’s offense was powered by Cam Newton, who racked up two rushing touchdowns in his Patriots debut.

Following New England’s Week 1 win, Julian Edelman took to Instagram to commend his teammates for their efforts Sunday while also looking forward to the Patriots’ next opponent. The veteran wide receiver’s post features a South Beach theme, including a smiling Bill Belichick in a tube.

Edelman collected five catches for a game-high 57 yards against the Dolphins. His first connection with Newton marked the 600th reception of his NFL career.

The 1-0 Patriots will be in Seattle next Sunday for a primetime matchup with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images