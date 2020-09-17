Patriots Injuries: Two Top Wide Receivers Limited, Rookies Healthy

The New England Patriots are working on west coast time as they prepare for their Week 2 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, this week.

Since the Seahawks released their injury report at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the Patriots did, as well.

Here’s the Patriots’ first injury report of Week 2:

LIMITED PARTICIPATION:

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

LB Brandon Copeland (knee)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder)

CB Jonathan Jones (foot)

FULL PARTICIPATION:

TE Dalton Keene (neck)

LB Cassh Maluia (knee)

— Edelman is back on the injury report after being a full participant Friday. He was the Patriots’ No. 3 wide receiver, playing just 58 percent of snaps, in New England’s Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins.

— Harry was a full participant Friday despite a shoulder injury. He played 80 percent of offensive snaps Sunday.

— The Patriots’ only fully healthy wide receivers are Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers. New England has four wide receivers (Kristian Wilkerson, Mason Kinsey, Isaiah Zuber and Devin Ross) on their practice squad.

— Butler, Copeland and Jones are new to the injury report.

— Keene and Maluia were both inactive Sunday.

