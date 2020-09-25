Patriots Injury Report: James White, David Andrews Ruled Out For Raiders Matchup

The New England Patriots have ruled three players out for Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.

Running back James White (personal matter), center David Andrews (hand) and rookie linebacker Josh Uche (foot) will not play against the Raiders, the team announced Friday.

White sat out last Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks and did not practice following the death of his father.

Andrews, who reportedly had surgery this week to repair a broken thumb, attended practice Thursday and Friday but did not participate. Second-year pro Hjalte Froholdt is a candidate to start at center in his absence, as are James Ferentz (who can be elevated from the practice squad) and Joe Thuney.

Uche, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has yet to make his NFL debut. He was removed from the Patriots’ injury report after fully participating in Wednesday’s practice

The Patriots listed five players as questionable for Sunday’s game: wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (ankle), left tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder).

Wynn was added to the injury report after being limited in Friday’s practice. He’s been excellent in pass protection this season.

Linebacker Brandon Copeland is off the injury report after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. Rookie tight end Dalton Keene, who had been slowed by a neck injury, fully participated in all three practices this week and could make his NFL debut Sunday.

OUT

C David Andrews (hand)

RB James White (not injury related)

LB Josh Uche (foot)

QUESTIONABLE

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (ankle)

T Isaiah Wynn (calf)

The Raiders are dealing with injuries to several high-profile players. They ruled offensive tackle Trent Brown, linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III out and listed tight end Darren Waller, running back Josh Jacobs and offensive linemen Sam Young and Denzelle Good as questionable.

Las Vegas also placed starting left guard Richie Incognito on injured reserve earlier this week.

OUT

T Trent Brown (calf)

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral)

WR Henry Ruggs III (knee / hamstring )

QUESTIONABLE

G Denzelle Good (thumb / illness)

RB Josh Jacobs (hip)

TE Darren Waller (knee)

T Sam Young (groin)

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images