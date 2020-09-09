Patriots Injury Report: Julian Edelman Limited Ahead Of Opener Vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots released their first injury report of the 2020 NFL season Wednesday.

The headliner: wide receiver Julian Edelman, who was limited in practice with a knee injury.

Edelman, who underwent multiple offseason surgeries, had his workload limited during training camp. The 34-year-old is by far the most accomplished member of a young Patriots receiving corps, leading the team with 100 catches for a career-high 1,117 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski (knee) and outside linebacker Chase Winovich (shoulder) also were limited Wednesday. Olszewski missed three consecutive practices last week before participating in the last two.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (knee) and linebacker Cassh Maluia (knee) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Maluia could be seen riding a stationary bike on the sideline during the open media portion of practice.

The Patriots are preparing to host the Miami Dolphins in their season opener Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

