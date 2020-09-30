Patriots Injury Report: Sony Michel Among Four Limited Ahead Of Chiefs Game

Sony Michel enjoyed one of the best performances of his New England Patriots career this past Sunday, but he did not escape the game unscathed.

The Patriots running back was limited in Wednesday’s practice — New England’s first of Week 4 — with a quad injury.

Michel played 26 offensive snaps (38 percent) in the Patriots’ 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, rushing nine times for 117 yards and catching two passes for 23 yards.

This is the 25-year-old’s first appearance on the injury report this season, though he also missed most of training camp following offseason foot surgery.

Three other players also were limited Wednesday: wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder).