Patriots Injury Report: Sony Michel Among Four Limited Ahead Of Chiefs Game

Sony Michel enjoyed one of the best performances of his New England Patriots career this past Sunday, but he did not escape the game unscathed.
The Patriots running back was limited in Wednesday’s practice — New England’s first of Week 4 — with a quad injury.
Michel played 26 offensive snaps (38 percent) in the Patriots’ 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, rushing nine times for 117 yards and catching two passes for 23 yards.
This is the 25-year-old’s first appearance on the injury report this season, though he also missed most of training camp following offseason foot surgery.
Three other players also were limited Wednesday: wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder).
Special teamer Cody Davis (rib) did not practice. He received medical attention on the field Sunday after recovering a Raiders onside kick.
Running back Damien Harris and wide receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski both practiced Wednesday for the first time since being place on injured reserve in early September. It’s unclear whether either will be activated ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Patriots have up to 21 days to add Harris and Olszewski to their 53-man roster. If they do not do so by that deadline, the player(s) would revert to IR and be ineligible to play this season.
Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones was limited in practice Wednesday with a groin injury, according to Kansas City’s injury report.