Patriots Injury Report: Stephon Gilmore, Dalton Keene Among Five Limited

The New England Patriots added two players to their injury report Thursday, including their top defender.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) and rookie tight end Dalton Keene (neck) were limited in Thursday’s practice, according to the team’s latest injury report.

The Patriots are preparing to host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. Gilmore, the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, struggled against Miami’s DeVante Parker in last year’s regular-season finale, which the heavily favored Patriots lost 27-24.

Keene, a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is part of a youthful tight end group that features fellow rookie Devin Asiasi and third-year pro Ryan Izzo.

Wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and Gunner Olszewski (foot) were limited for the second consecutive day, and rookie linebacker Cassh Maluia participated on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (knee) missed his second straight practice. Outside linebacker Chase Winovich (shoulder) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday.

