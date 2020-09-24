Patriots Injury Report: Two Rookies Added; David Andrews Remains Sidelined

The New England Patriots added two rookies to their injury report Thursday ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Second-round draft picks Kyle Dugger and Josh Uche were limited in practice with ankle and foot injuries, respectively.
This was Dugger’s first appearance on the Patriots’ injury report, though he did miss time during training camp. The versatile safety impressed Sunday night in the Patriots’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Uche had been a full participant Wednesday after being limited last week with an ankle injury. The linebacker has yet to make his NFL debut.
Center David Andrews (hand) and running back James White (not injury related) both did not practice Thursday, though Andrews was present with a large wrap on his right hand/thumb.
White sat out the Seahawks game following the death of his father and has not appeared at either of the Patriots’ two practices this week. His and Andrews’ statuses for Sunday’s game are unclear
Wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (ankle), defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder) and linebacker Brandon Copeland (knee) all were limited for the second straight day.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews (hand)
RB James White (not injury related)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
LB Brandon Copeland (knee)
DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
WR N’Keal Harry (ankle)
LB Josh Uche (foot)
The Raiders were missing several key players from their practice Thursday, including tight end Darren Waller, running back Josh Jacobs, offensive tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski. Each of those players also sat out Wednesday’s practice.
A total of 14 players were listed on Las Vegas’ injury report. The Raiders also placed starting guard Richie Incognito on injured reserve Wednesday.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Trent Brown (calf)
G Denzelle Good (thumb / illness)
RB Josh Jacobs (hip)
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral)
TE Darren Waller (knee)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Bryan Edwards (foot)
WR Henry Ruggs III (knee/hamstring)
T Sam Young (groin)
FULL AVAILABILITY
S Johnathan Abram (shoulder)
CB Damon Arnette (wrist/thumb)
LB Corey Littleton (shoulder)
DE Carl Nassib (illness)
WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle)
G John Simpson (shoulder)