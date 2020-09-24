Patriots Injury Report: Two Rookies Added; David Andrews Remains Sidelined

The New England Patriots added two rookies to their injury report Thursday ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Second-round draft picks Kyle Dugger and Josh Uche were limited in practice with ankle and foot injuries, respectively.

This was Dugger’s first appearance on the Patriots’ injury report, though he did miss time during training camp. The versatile safety impressed Sunday night in the Patriots’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Uche had been a full participant Wednesday after being limited last week with an ankle injury. The linebacker has yet to make his NFL debut.

Center David Andrews (hand) and running back James White (not injury related) both did not practice Thursday, though Andrews was present with a large wrap on his right hand/thumb.