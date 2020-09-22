Patriots’ James White Posts Touching Instagram After Father Was Killed In Crash

James White paid tribute to his late father, Tyrone, in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Tyrone White was killed in a car crash in Miami on Sunday that also left his mother, Lisa, in critical condition.

Plenty of New England Patriots teammates and NFL players offered their condolences to White throughout the last few days.

White made his first public comments with a touching post on Instagram that not only remembered his father, but also wished his son, Xzavier, a happy first birthday.

“Happy 1st birthday Xzavier!,” White’s post read. “I hope I can be as good of a father to you as my father was to my brother and I! I still can’t quite process everything that’s going on right now but when I look at you, you give me life! May you Rest In Peace Dad, we miss you much already. ❤️”

White was with the Patriots in Seattle for their game on “Sunday Night Football” against the Seahawks when he learned of his father’s death.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images