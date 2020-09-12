Patriots Place Gunner Olszewski On IR, Elevate Nick Folk For Game Vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots made a flurry of roster moves Saturday, one day before their season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots placed wide receiver Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve. It means the second-year wideout, who had been dealing with a foot injury, will miss atleast the first three games of the 2020 campaign.

New England also elevated kicker Nick Folk from the practice squad to the team’s active roster. Folk will serve as the Patriots kicker Sunday, beating out fifth-round pick Justin Rohrwasser for the Week 1 job.

Folk, though, was not the only Patriot to be elevated to the team’s roster with defensive tackle Xavier Williams also making the transition. It does not mean Williams will be active Sunday, however.

Folk and Williams will return to the Patriots’ practice squad Monday.

Additionally, New England filled an open spot on its practice squad with offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch. Benenoch served a brief stint with the Patriots in 2019, but did not see the field in a regular-season game.

Free-agent offensive linemen James Ferentz and Justin Roos have been asked to tryout, per a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

With Olszewski placed on injured reserve, running back J.J. Taylor, safety Kyle Dugger, wide receiver Damiere Byrd and running back Rex Burkhead could all be in the mix for his punt return duties. Veteran Julian Edelman could also be a possibility, however, head coach Bill Belichick expressed earlier this preseason the 34-year-old Edelman would not see many special teams responsibilities.

The Patriots will host the Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images